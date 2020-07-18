Skip to Main Content
3 sent to hospital after southeast Edmonton crash
Police are on scene of a serious two-vehicle collision at Ellerslie

Two in critical condition

Police have closed traffic in both directions near the intersection of Ellerslie Road and 17th Street. (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

Police are on scene of a serious two-vehicle collision in southeast Edmonton.

Police say the crash happened around 3 p.m. at Ellerslie Road and 17th Street. Three people were taken to hospital; two in critical condition and one as a precaution.

The intersection will be closed both ways for several hours as police investigate. Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes.

