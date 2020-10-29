3 recent suspicious deaths now considered homicides, Edmonton police say

Three unrelated suspicious deaths in Edmonton between early May and late July are now being treated as homicides, city police said Thursday.

The deaths of three men between the ages of 24 and 34 are not connected, Edmonton Police Services spokesperson Cheryl Sheppard told CBC News.

The EPS Homicide Section has classified three suspicious death investigations as homicides in recent weeks.

"Due to further progression in each of these investigations, Homicide Section is now classifying these suspicious deaths as homicides," police said in a news release.

The deaths are as follows:

On May 9, 34-year-old Mohamed Amin Hassan Jama was found dead inside a suite in the area of 107th Avenue and 116th Street.

On June 25, pedestrian Rajan Baraich, 31, was found with life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run in the area of 107th Avenue between 101st Street and 102nd Street. He died in hospital the next day.

in hospital the next day. On July 26, 24-year-old Gabriel Sunshine was found dead after a disturbance at a home in the area of 16th Avenue and 42nd Street.

There have been 27 homicides in Edmonton so far this year, police said.