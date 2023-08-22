3 people injured in West Edmonton Mall shooting

West Edmonton Mall was put under lockdown Monday night after police say a shooting left three people with serious injuries.

The Edmonton Police Service said in a statement just after 9 p.m. that a lockdown was in effect at the mall after multiple reports of a shooting. But by just before 10 p.m., an EPS spokesperson said the lockdown was in the process of being lifted.

Police said the shooting happened in Phase 3 of the mall, which is on the west side of the shopping centre. Police said that part of the mall would be inaccessible while officers investigate the incident.

The three people injured were taken to hospital, according to police.

EPS asked people to stay away from the shopping centre Monday night, but said people should be "mindful of misinformation circulating online" about the incident.

The transit centre at the mall was closed for a short period of time with buses being rerouted in the area. Just after 10 p.m., the Edmonton Transit Service said the transit centre was open again, although some routes might be delayed.

CBC News has reached out to West Edmonton Mall for comment.

More to come.