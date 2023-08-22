Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Edmonton·Updated

3 people injured in West Edmonton Mall shooting

West Edmonton Mall was put under lockdown Monday night after police say a shooting left three people with serious injuries.

Lockdown lifted around 10 p.m.; police advise Phase 3 of mall would be inaccessible

Madeline Smith · CBC News ·
Aerial shot of a large mall.
A aerial shot of West Edmonton Mall and outdoor parking lots. The mall was on lockdown Monday night after multiple reports of a shooting. The lockdown was lifted around 10 p.m. (Rick Bremness/CBC)

West Edmonton Mall was put under lockdown Monday night after police say a shooting left three people with serious injuries.

The Edmonton Police Service said in a statement just after 9 p.m. that a lockdown was in effect at the mall after multiple reports of a shooting. But by just before 10 p.m., an EPS spokesperson said the lockdown was in the process of being lifted.

Police said the shooting happened in Phase 3 of the mall, which is on the west side of the shopping centre. Police said that part of the mall would be inaccessible while officers investigate the incident.

The three people injured were taken to hospital, according to police.

EPS asked people to stay away from the shopping centre Monday night, but said people should be "mindful of misinformation circulating online" about the incident.

The transit centre at the mall was closed for a short period of time with buses being rerouted in the area. Just after 10 p.m., the Edmonton Transit Service said the transit centre was open again, although some routes might be delayed.

CBC News has reached out to West Edmonton Mall for comment. 

More to come.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Madeline Smith

Journalist

Madeline Smith is a journalist with CBC Edmonton. She was previously a health reporter for the Edmonton Journal and a city hall reporter for the Calgary Herald and StarMetro Calgary. She received a World Press Freedom Canada citation of merit in 2021 for an investigation into Calgary city council expense claims. You can reach her at madeline.smith@cbc.ca.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    now