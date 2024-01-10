3 people arrested as police clear Edmonton encampment

Edmonton police arrested one man and two women Wednesday as they dismantled a homeless encampment, including a reporter who had been covering the issue.

They were arrested for obstructing police during cleanup of the encampment, police said in a news release, adding that charges are pending.

Ethan Cox of Ricochet Media said the reporter, Brandi Morin, told him from police custody that she was at the encampment during the police action. Cox said she was arrested after she refused to leave an exclusion zone.

"She was conducting an interview with one of the leaders when the police arrived," Cox said Morin told her.

"[Police] put up a huge exclusion zone with police tape. Brandi was confronted by a police officer who told her she had to be outside.

"She said, 'No, I want to be able to see what's happening.'"

Morin was then arrested and handcuffed, Cox said.

"We're very concerned that the Edmonton police would arrest somebody who identified themselves as a journalist," he said.

Morin has since been released from custody, Ricochet Media said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

She was charged with obstruction and has a promise to appear in court next month, the post said.

Brandi has finally been released! She is being charged with obstruction and has a promise to appear in court in February. <br><br>Our thanks to all of you and the dogged efforts of lawyer Anwar Jarrah with Attia Reeves Law Firm, who is representing Brandi pro bono. Story updated. <a href="https://t.co/eMDjhYxZLt">https://t.co/eMDjhYxZLt</a> —@ricochet_en

The camp was the eighth and final camp deemed by the city to be "high risk" that was to be taken down.

Police have detailed the health and safety dangers of homeless camps in Alberta's capital city.

Edmonton police Deputy Chief Warren Driechel said Tuesday that officers had taken down 120 structures affecting at least 100 people and removed about 2,000 needles, dozens of weapons and 50,000 kilograms of waste.