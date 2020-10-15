3 men dead following separate highway collisions in Alberta

Two people are dead following a collision between two vehicles at a rural highway intersection northeast of Sherwood Park, Alta.

The incident happened at about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday when a westbound vehicle on Township Road 534 crossing Highway 21 was struck by a southbound gravel truck, said a news release from Strathcona County RCMP.

Both men in the westbound vehicle died as a result of the crash. The 36-year-old passenger died at the scene while the 73-year-old driver was taken to hospital but did not survive.

Sherwood Park is about 15 kilometres east of Edmonton.

Meanwhile, RCMP in central Alberta are investigating a three-vehicle collision on Wednesday that left another man dead.

That incident, which involved two pickup trucks and one tractor-trailer unit, happened at about 4 p.m. at an intersection on Highway 22 about 11 kilometres north of Rocky Mountain House, Alta.

RCMP said that a northbound pickup on Highway 22 had stopped to turn left onto Echo Canyon Drive. Another northbound pickup collided with the stopped vehicle, which was then hit by the southbound tractor-trailer unit.

The 34-year-old driver of the first pickup was killed and the 24-year-old man driving the second pickup was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Rocky Mountain House is 215 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.