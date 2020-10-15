Skip to Main Content
3 men dead following separate highway collisions in Alberta
Edmonton

3 men dead following separate highway collisions in Alberta

The Wednesday incidents, one near Sherwood Park and the other near Rocky Mountain House, both occurred at highway intersections.

Crashes happened on highways near Sherwood Park, Rocky Mountain House

CBC News ·
A collision Wednesday near Sherwood Park between a car and a gravel truck left two men dead. (Submitted by Art C. Green)

Two people are dead following a collision between two vehicles at a rural highway intersection northeast of Sherwood Park, Alta.

The incident happened at about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday when a westbound vehicle on Township Road 534 crossing Highway 21 was struck by a southbound gravel truck, said a news release from Strathcona County RCMP.

Both men in the westbound vehicle died as a result of the crash. The 36-year-old passenger died at the scene while the 73-year-old driver was taken to hospital but did not survive.

Sherwood Park is about 15 kilometres east of Edmonton.

Meanwhile, RCMP in central Alberta are investigating a three-vehicle collision on Wednesday that left another man dead.

That incident, which involved two pickup trucks and one tractor-trailer unit, happened at about 4 p.m. at an intersection on Highway 22 about 11 kilometres north of Rocky Mountain House, Alta.

RCMP said that a northbound pickup on Highway 22 had stopped to turn left onto Echo Canyon Drive. Another northbound pickup collided with the stopped vehicle, which was then hit by the southbound tractor-trailer unit.

The 34-year-old driver of the first pickup was killed and the 24-year-old man driving the second pickup was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Rocky Mountain House is 215 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now