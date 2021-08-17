3 killed in 2 separate accidents east of Edmonton

Two people are dead after a motorcycle collision near Vegreville, Alta.

Around 10 p.m. Saturday, RCMP, fire and emergency medical services crews responded to a report of a motorcycle collision on Highway 631 near Range Road 144, about 10 minutes northeast of Vegreville.

A 45-year-old man from Vegreville and a 48-year-old woman from Edmonton were found dead. A motorcycle was in a ditch nearby.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact RCMP.

Vegreville is 100 kilometres east of Edmonton.

16-year-old dead after rollover

Friday afternoon, Wainwright RCMP and other emergency services responded to a single vehicle rollover.

A 16-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP said they believe driver was headed west on Township Road 444 near the intersection with Range Road 35, east of Wainwright when the truck went off the road and rolled.

Police are continuing to investigate.

Wainwright is 205 km southeast of Edmonton.