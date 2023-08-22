3 hospitalized after shooting at West Edmonton Mall, police say

Police say a shooting at West Edmonton Mall Monday night left three people with serious injuries.

The Edmonton Police Service said in a statement that a shooting was reported at the mall at around 7:40 p.m., and three male victims were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police didn't specify the ages of the injured people.

The mall was locked down while a police tactical unit cleared the shopping centre to make sure it was safe.

In video from inside the mall obtained by CBC News, alarms can be heard in the shopping centre, followed by a message saying the mall is in lockdown, and people should "seek shelter immediately or return to your vehicle."

Police said the lockdown was being lifted around 10 p.m.

EPS said the shooting happened in Phase 3 of the mall, which is on the west side of the shopping centre. They added that part of the mall would be inaccessible while officers investigate the incident.

Police didn't say whether they arrested anyone. EPS spokesperson Daniel Tames said the investigation is "in its infancy" and there will be further updates in the coming days.

"Preliminary investigations give police reason to believe that this incident was a targeted event, and the parties are known to each other," Tames said.

"We do not believe there to be any further risk to the area at this time."

EPS asked people to stay away from the shopping centre Monday night, but said people should be "mindful of misinformation circulating online" about the incident.

The transit centre at the mall was closed for a short period of time with buses being rerouted in the area. Just after 10 p.m., the Edmonton Transit Service said the transit centre was open again, although some routes might be delayed.

In a statement, West Edmonton Mall confirmed there was a shooting at the shopping centre but referred further queries to Edmonton police.

According to the WEM website, the mall has more than 800 stores and services and sees over 30 million visitors a year.