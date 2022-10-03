3 dead after head-on highway crash near Barrhead, Alta.

Three people are dead after a head-on collision Monday between an SUV and a pickup truck near Barrhead, Alta., RCMP say.

The crash was on Highway 654 just east of Highway 777, southeast of Barrhead, around 7:45 a.m.

Preliminary investigation has shown that the pickup was headed west on Highway 654 when it crossed the centre line and hit an eastbound SUV, RCMP said in a news release Monday afternoon.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passenger in the pickup also died. Police said they were trapped in the vehicle when it caught fire after the collision.

The collision is still being investigated.

Barrhead is about 120 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.