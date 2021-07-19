3 dead after 2 collisions Sunday in Leduc County

Three people died Sunday after two separate road collisions in Leduc County.

The first collision was between a car and an SUV, roughly four kilometres east of Beaumont.

The collision happened around 3:30 p.m. on Township Road 505 between Range Road 235 and Range Road 240, Leduc RCMP said in a news release Monday.

Preliminary information shows that the driver of the SUV turned onto Township Road 505 westbound. The car was travelling east on Township 505. The driver lost control and the collision occurred.

The driver of the car, a 45-year-old woman from Leduc County, Alta., was taken by ambulance to hospital where she died as a result of her injuries, police said.

The car's passenger, a 21-year-old man from Beaumont, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV, a 39-year-old woman from Beaumont, was treated at the scene by EMS and released. There were no passengers in her vehicle.

The collision remains under investigation.

Later Sunday, a driver died after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 39 at Range Road 15 around 9 p.m. The location is about six kilometres southwest of Thorsby.

An initial investigation determined that a car travelling west on Highway 39 was struck by a northbound car.

The driver of the westbound vehicle died on scene, Thorsby RCMP said in a news release Monday.

A passenger in the same vehicle was taken to hospital by ambulance. The driver of the northbound vehicle was also taken to hospital.

Thorsby RCMP would like to speak to anyone who saw the collision or stopped to offer assistance.

Police are also seeking dashcam footage recorded between 8:30 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Sunday on Highway 39 in the area of Range Road 15.