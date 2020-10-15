3 confirmed COVID-19 cases among cardiac patients at Edmonton's heart institute

Three cardiology patients at the University of Alberta Hospital's Mazankowski Alberta Heart Institute have tested positive for COVID-19.

"The cardiology unit at the Mazankowski Alberta Heart Institute is currently experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak," Alberta Health Services spokesperson Kerry Williamson confirmed by email on Wednesday.

The first case was confirmed on Oct. 7, the second on Oct. 9 and the third on Oct. 12, Williamson said.

All patients are isolated and teams are working to determine where the outbreak started and how the infection was transmitted. Contact tracing efforts are underway to help identify health-care workers who need to isolate, Williamson added.

Because of the cases, no visitors are being allowed on the unit.

"This is a difficult step, as we recognize the benefit visitors bring to our patients," Williamson said. "However it is a necessary step to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19, and to keep our patients, physicians and visitors safe."

Currently, none of the institute's services have been affected, but Wiliamson noted that there is potential for a reduction.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, there have been more than a dozen clusters of cases within Alberta hospitals. Some of the biggest have affected Calgary's Foothills Medical Centre and the Misericordia Hospital in west Edmonton.