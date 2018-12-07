3 arrested after 30 front doors kicked in during break-in spree

Three suspects have been arrested after the front doors of more than 30 homes in Edmonton and surrounding communities were kicked in during a series of break-and-enters.

Edmonton police began investigating in early November after a series of daytime break-and-enters in which two male suspects kicked open front doors of homes.

The suspects targeted more than 20 homes in Edmonton and another 10 in Spruce Grove, Stony Plain, Devon and St. Albert, Edmonton police said in a news release Friday.

The suspects stole mainly jewelry and firearms, police said.

In the most recent incident, on Tuesday, the suspects were observed committing a break-and-enter in Devon. They stole a large quantity of firearms, police said.

The suspects were followed until one went to a home in Spruce Grove. That suspect, a 33-year-old man, was arrested there along with a 32-year-old woman.

Police followed the second male suspect, 32, and eventually arrested him outside a home in St. Albert later the same day.

The 33-year-old man and the 32-year-old man are each facing 32 charges related to break-and-enter and possession of firearms.

Charges against the 32-year-old woman have not yet been sworn before a justice of the peace.

The investigation is ongoing, police said, and further charges are pending.

RCMP detachments in Spruce Grove, Stony Plain, Devon and St. Albert were also involved in the investigation, Edmonton police said.