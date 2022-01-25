3 Alberta government workers injured in helicopter crash near Camrose, union says

Three Alberta government workers were hospitalized after a helicopter crash Sunday near Camrose, says the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees.

Four people — a pilot and three passengers — were in a Bell 206B helicopter that crashed around 10 a.m. Sunday in a wooded area near Range Road 161 and Township Road 462 in Flagstaff County, RCMP said in a news release Monday.

Three of the four occupants were taken by ambulance to area hospitals. The fourth was flown to an Edmonton hospital by STARS air ambulance, RCMP said.

In a news release Tuesday, the AUPE said the workers were counting deer and moose as part of a wildlife management survey.

The workers were all hospitalized in Edmonton as of Monday morning, the union said.

"Our hearts are broken for these workers," AUPE vice-president Bonnie Gostola said in the release.

"No matter what caused this accident, we expect Alberta Environment and Parks to renew their focus on safety in the workplace.

"Workers need to know that their employer is doing everything to stop tragedies before they occur."

CBC News has asked the provincial government for more details, including if Occupational Health and Safety is investigating.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent investigators to the scene about 23 kilometres southeast of Camrose.

Camrose is about 95 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.