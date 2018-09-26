2nd Whyte Avenue bar fined for overcrowding during Oilers playoff run

A second Whyte Avenue-area bar has been fined for overcrowding during the Oilers playoff run in 2017.

Last week, O2's Taphouse, located at 8217 104th St., pleaded guilty under the Alberta Fire Code and Alberta Safety Codes Act to overcrowding on an Oilers playoff night on April 14, 2017.

The owner, O2 Whyte Partnership, was fined $4,600.

"Fire prevention officers set the maximum occupant loads after taking into account the amount of floor space as well as the number, location and size of fire exits," said fire marshal Gary Mayorchak.

"Our goal is to ensure timely evacuation for both staff and patrons in the event of an emergency."

Businesses can be fined up to $100,000 for a first overcrowding offence, and up to $500,000 for subsequent violations, Mayorchak said.

Hudsons on Whyte, at 103rd Street and 82nd Avenue, was fined $7,000 for being over capacity on April 12, 2017.