2nd-degree murder charge laid in west Edmonton stabbing death
Edmonton

A 17-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of a man in west Edmonton last Thursday.

CBC News ·
An autopsy has found that the 39-year-old victim died of stab wounds. (Paige Parsons/CBC)

A Tuesday autopsy determined Michael Podgorney died of stab wounds, Edmonton police said in a news release. The manner of death has been ruled a homicide. 

Police found Podgorney near 166th Street and Stony Plain Road at around 12:15 p.m. last Thursday. He died on scene.

Police say the victim and the accused were not known to one another.

The accused cannot be named because he is a minor. 

