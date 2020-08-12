2nd-degree murder charge laid in west Edmonton stabbing death

A 17-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of a 39-year-old man in west Edmonton last Thursday.

A Tuesday autopsy determined Michael Podgorney died of stab wounds, Edmonton police said in a news release. The manner of death has been ruled a homicide.

Police found Podgorney near 166th Street and Stony Plain Road at around 12:15 p.m. last Thursday. He died on scene.

Police say the victim and the accused were not known to one another.

The accused cannot be named because he is a minor.