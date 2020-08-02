2nd-degree murder charge laid in St. Paul death

St. Paul RCMP have charged a woman with second-degree murder in connection to the death of a 29-year-old man on Saturday.

Police were called around 3:09 a.m. to help emergency medical responders with a seriously injured man outside an apartment building in St. Paul, approximately 150 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

Despite efforts to provide medical assistance, Harold Crane, Jr. succumbed to the injury and was declared dead on scene.

A woman was identified as the suspect and arrested, according to a police news release.

The Major Crimes Unit investigated with help from the St. Paul Forensic Identification Section before charging the 28-year-old woman with second-degree murder. She is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

Police say they are not searching for any additional suspects and the incident was not random.