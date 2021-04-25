2nd-degree murder charge laid in Lloydminster death

A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the suspicious death of a man in Lloydminster, Alta.

Lloydminster RCMP were called to the 5300 block of 50th Avenue to a report of a dead man on the sidewalk on April 17, police said in a news release last Sunday. RCMP Major Crimes were called in to assist and took over the investigation.

An autopsy by the Saskatoon Office of the Saskatchewan Coroners Service determined the manner of death to be homicide, police said Saturday.

Police identified the victim as Daxon Levi Hornick-Schmidt, 24, of Lloydminster.

The accused was arrested on Friday. He has been remanded into custody and is expected to appear in Lloydminster Provincial Court on April 26.