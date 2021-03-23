2nd-degree murder charge laid in connection with July incident in southeast Edmonton

A cause of death has been determined and murder charge laid in connection with a July incident inside a southeast Edmonton home that left one man dead.

Gabriel Sunshine, 24, died on July 26, 2020, as a result of a wound caused by a "sharp-edged weapon," according to a Tuesday news release from the Edmonton Police Service. The autopsy results were released by the Edmonton Medical Examiner on March 5.

Police had been called at about 7:20 p.m. to a disturbance in the home, located near 16th Avenue and 42nd Street, and found Sunshine suffering from life-threatening injuries. He died from his injuries at the scene.

A 27-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder.