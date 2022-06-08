2nd case of monkeypox reported in Alberta

A second case of monkeypox has been identified in Alberta.

On Tuesday, Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw tweeted that the case is not connected to the first case reported in the province. She added there is no known direct connection to other confirmed cases at this time.

Hinshaw said the second case was found through close monitoring of potential cases. She said the person is self-isolating and assisting with contact tracing efforts.

This does not mean monkeypox is limited to one community. Anyone w/prolonged close contact w/someone who is infectious is at risk & it is important to not stigmatize any group. Advice to practice safer sex applies to everyone, such as avoiding having sex if feeling unwell. (6/8) —@CMOH_Alberta

Hinshaw said no identifying information about the person will be released to protect the privacy of the patient.

According to the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), monkeypox typically spreads from close person-to-person contact with an infected individual through respiratory droplets, direct contact with sores or bodily fluids, or contact through contaminated clothing.

As of 11 a.m. MT, there were 81 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Canada, according to PHAC.