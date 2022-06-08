Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
2nd case of monkeypox reported in Alberta

Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Twitter Tuesday that the case is not  connected to the first case reported in the province.

Case has no known direct connection to any other confirmed case

A negative stain electron micrograph shows a mulberry-type monkeypox virus particle. (CDC)

A second case of monkeypox has been identified in Alberta.

On Tuesday, Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw tweeted that the case is not connected to the first case reported in the province. She added there is no known direct connection to other confirmed cases at this time.

Hinshaw said the second case was found through close monitoring of potential cases. She said the person is self-isolating and assisting with contact tracing efforts. 

Hinshaw said no identifying information about the person will be released to protect the privacy of the patient.

According to the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), monkeypox typically spreads from close person-to-person contact with an infected individual through respiratory droplets, direct contact with sores or bodily fluids, or contact through contaminated clothing.

As of 11 a.m. MT, there were 81 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Canada, according to PHAC.

