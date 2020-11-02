28-year-old man charged with murder in weekend homicide

A 28-year-old man is facing a second-degree-murder charge in the death of man in south Edmonton Sunday.

Frankie Sawan, 24, was found injured and unresponsive at a home near 104th Street and 67th Avenue just before 5 a.m. Sunday. Officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived, police said. Sawan was pronounced dead in hospital.

The suspect was arrested a short distance away.

The two men knew one another, police said in a news release Monday.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.