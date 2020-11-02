Skip to Main Content
28-year-old man charged with murder in weekend homicide
Edmonton

Suspect and victim knew one another, police say

Edmonton police charged a 28-year-old man with second-degree-murder in the death of 24-year-old man Sunday morning. (CBC)

A 28-year-old man is facing a second-degree-murder charge in the death of man in south Edmonton Sunday.

Frankie Sawan, 24, was found injured and unresponsive at a home near 104th Street and 67th Avenue just before 5 a.m. Sunday.  Officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived, police said. Sawan was pronounced dead in hospital. 

The suspect was arrested a short distance away.

The two men knew one another, police said in a news release Monday.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

