28-year-old man charged with murder in weekend homicide
A 28-year-old man is facing a second-degree-murder charge in the death of man in south Edmonton Sunday.
Suspect and victim knew one another, police say
Frankie Sawan, 24, was found injured and unresponsive at a home near 104th Street and 67th Avenue just before 5 a.m. Sunday. Officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived, police said. Sawan was pronounced dead in hospital.
The suspect was arrested a short distance away.
The two men knew one another, police said in a news release Monday.
An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.