25-year-old man shot to death in his vehicle in north Edmonton

Edmonton police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man sitting inside his vehicle Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the shooting near 121st Street and 146th Avenue at around 6:40 p.m.

They found Abdirahman Hashi, 25, dead and a 22-year-old male passenger with non-life-threatening injuries.

An autopsy completed Wednesday morning determined Hashi's death to be a homicide.

Investigators are asking homeowners with residential cameras with who live on 121st Street between 139th Avenue and 153rd Avenue, or motorists with dash cams who were driving that stretch to contact police.