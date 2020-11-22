23-year-old killed in truck rollover near Thorsby

A 23-year-old man died in a single vehicle rollover near Thorsby, Alta. late Saturday.

RCMP were called to the scene on Highway 39 and Highway 778 at about 9:45 p.m., a news release said.

Investigators believe a 2010 GMC truck was traveling east on Highway 39 when it approached a curve in the road and went into the ditch, rolling multiple times.

The 23-year-old driver was ejected and died at the scene.

Three passengers were taken to hospital in Edmonton with non-life threatening injuries. Police say alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the rollover.

Thorsby is about 70 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.