23-year-old killed in truck rollover near Thorsby
A 23-year-old man died in a single vehicle rollover near Thorsby, Alta. late Saturday.
Three other people were injured
RCMP were called to the scene on Highway 39 and Highway 778 at about 9:45 p.m., a news release said.
Investigators believe a 2010 GMC truck was traveling east on Highway 39 when it approached a curve in the road and went into the ditch, rolling multiple times.
The 23-year-old driver was ejected and died at the scene.
Three passengers were taken to hospital in Edmonton with non-life threatening injuries. Police say alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the rollover.
Thorsby is about 70 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.
