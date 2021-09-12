21-year-old woman dead, man charged with impaired driving causing death in south Edmonton crash

A woman is dead and a man is facing impaired driving charges after a car crashed into a traffic sign pole in south Edmonton early Saturday.

Edmonton Police Service officers responded to a call about a single-vehicle collision on Highway 19 and 145th Street, shortly before 7 a.m. Saturday, police said in a news release.

A black Honda Accord was reportedly speeding eastbound on the highway when the vehicle began to drift onto the shoulder of the road, then collided with a traffic sign pole.

The passenger side of the car sustained "significant damage," police said.

Paramedics treated the passenger, a woman who sustained life-threatening injuries, and sent her to hospital. The woman, 21, died in hospital a few hours later, police said.

The driver, a 22-year-old man, sustained minor injuries.

He has been charged with impaired driving causing death.

The EPS major collision investigation section is investigating.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.