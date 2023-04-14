$20M pool restoration underway at Alberta legislature grounds

Work is underway on a $20-million overhaul of the popular plaza north of the Alberta Legislature Building.

The province has also decided upon a design for a new wading pool to replace the existing, crumbling feature.

Input from nearly 4,000 Albertans in a recent survey conducted by the province found that a majority of people preferred the "river" design offered as part of the plan to revamp the deteriorated terraced wading pools.

"The feedback and suggestions provided have been crucial in determining the look, feel and future use of this part of our legislature grounds," Nathan Neudorf, minister of infrastructure, said in a news release on Friday.

The project will involve removing the terraced wading pools and installing the new river area. This work is part of a larger project to refurbish the water features and improve the north plaza. The selected concept is a river-shaped pool flowing through rocks, with various types of fountains.

The dome fountain and reflecting and wading pools have been closed to the public since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and mechanical system and public safety issues.

The repairs will affect the reflecting pool and ornamental dome fountain, replacing piping, updating mechanical and filtration systems, and fixing leaks.

The cracked and weathered concrete decking and walkways around all the water features will also be replaced. The water barrier on top of the 97th Avenue underpass will also be replaced with a new membrane.

The project is expected to be completed and open in 2024.