The race is on: ITU World Triathlon kicks off in Edmonton

The return of the ITU World Triathlon Series to Edmonton will bring hundreds of athletes to Hawrelak Park Friday and Saturday.

Competition manager Sheila Findlay, a veteran of the triathlon scene, said there are a few reasons Edmonton is so attractive for the athletes.

"What people say, athletes, again and again and again, is that Edmonton is a very welcoming city.

"What sets us apart really is our volunteers and our hosting."

The event operations team has spent the past week preparing the park for the event.

By Friday morning, it was nearly ready with the swim start line being set up at the edge of the lake as the sun was rising.

The lake in Hawrelak Park where triathletes will compete in the swim portion of their events. (CBC)

"In a few days, they've turned this into a international-level sports field for triathletes," Findlay said.

This year, 670 triathletes, with differing levels of experience, are registered to participate, which hasn't been a problem for volunteers who have worked with many more.

In 2014, the ITU's marquee event, the Grand Final, drew thousands of athletes to the park. The final is expected to return to the city in 2020.

"I think they want to all observe what we can do," Findlay said. "I think we're going to give them a pretty good show."

Getting there

Admission is free and spectators are encouraged to attend to watch either from the grandstand or along the course, but there is no parking on site.

"Parathletes use the Hawrelak Park roadway and elite athletes use the gate, so it's impossible to have people drive into the park," Findlay said.

"It makes it interesting what we have to do with our roads because there's one way in and there's one way out," she said. "It's always a little bit of a challenge."

The Windsor car park at the University of Alberta will offer a special rate to triathlon spectators. There will be shuttle buses to the park from there, as well as from the Health Sciences LRT station for those who take transit.

As sections of Groat Road and Saskatchewan Drive near the park will be closed, those taking private shuttles and taxis should arrange drop off at one of the two shuttle pick-up points.

Cyclists will be able to ride to the park.

The ITU World Triathlon finish line in Hawrelak Park. (CBC)

Races start at 1:45 p.m. Friday, with the first event being the paratriathlon.

The elite women are scheduled to begin at approximately 5:30 p.m. followed by the elite men at about 7:15 p.m.

CBC will be live streaming the event here.

The age group events take place, Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m. The mixed relay will commence later in the afternoon, at 4 p.m.