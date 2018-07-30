Charges stayed against accused in 2015 southwest Edmonton homicide

Charges against a man in relation to the 2015 deaths of two people found shot to death in a car in southwest Edmonton have been stayed.

The two charges of first-degree murder were stayed on Oct. 27, 2017, after new "information came to light," said Katherine Thompson with Alberta's Justice and Solicitor General department.

In an emailed statement to CBC News on Monday, Thompson said the Crown directed a stay of proceedings because there was no longer a "reasonable likelihood of conviction."

Philip Vanderwell was charged in 2015 after two people — Daniel Fullerton and Dianna Wilk, both aged 28 — were found dead of gunshot wounds on Oct. 30.

Their bodies were inside a car parked in the Windermere neighbourhood, near 173rd Street and 11th Avenue.

Thompson said the Crown has one year, until this October, to potentially reinstate the original charges related to the 2015 case.