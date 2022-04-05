2 youths killed, 1 injured in single-vehicle crash in south Edmonton
Land Rover driven by 16-year-old went out of control on Calgary Trail
A teen and a young man were killed Monday evening when a Land Rover lost control on a major thoroughfare in south Edmonton.
Edmonton police say the single-vehicle incident happened at about 6:30 p.m. on Calgary Trail near 41st Avenue S.W.
The 2014 Land Rover was being driven by a 16-year-old male when the vehicle lost control, entered the centre meridian and hit a culvert, police said.
Another 16-year-old teen, a passenger in the back seat, was thrown from the vehicle before it rolled several times. He died at the scene.
Another passenger, a 19-year-old man, was removed from the vehicle and taken by STARS air ambulance to hospital where he later died.
The driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say speed is believed to be a factor. They are hoping to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash camera footage of it.