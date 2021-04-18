2 youths charged in connection to grass fire west of Edmonton

Two 13-year-olds were arrested and charged with arson Saturday, in connection to a grass fire in a Spruce Grove, Alta. field next to a residential neighbourhood.

Parkland RCMP and the Parkland Fire Department responded to reports of an arson north of Highway 16A near Jennifer Heil Way, about 30 kilometres west of Edmonton on Saturday at 1:45 p.m., police said.

Bales had been lit on fire and were found smouldering, Const. Patrick Lambert said. Parkland Fire remained on scene after the fire was put under control. Damages are estimated at $10,000 and 150 bales were lost in the fire, police said.

The two youths were arrested and charged with arson. They are scheduled to appear in Stony Plain Provincial Court on June 4.

Parkland County remains under a fire ban which went into effect Thursday, prohibiting all outdoor fires including recreation fire pits and charcoal briquette barbeques.

Westlock County north of Edmonton and Lac Ste. Anne County, northwest of Edmonton have also implemented fire restrictions, as a dry central Alberta faces wildfire season.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DYK?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DYK</a> last year, 88% of wildfires in Alberta were started by people? Do your part to prevent them by properly extinguishing your campfire. Soak the embers, stir them and soak them again. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ABWildfire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ABWildfire</a> <a href="https://t.co/WhXiwyBqLZ">pic.twitter.com/WhXiwyBqLZ</a> —@AlbertaWildfire

Alberta Wildfire also had fire advisories in effect for the Edson and Rocky Mountain House Forest Areas on Saturday.

"Any spark, hot exhaust or friction will catch easily and burn quickly which could start a wildfire," Alberta Wildfire said in wildfire danger alert.