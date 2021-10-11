2 people killed after vehicle fleeing police stop in Edmonton hits light pole

Two people were killed and a third was seriously injured early Monday when a vehicle hit a light pole near Calgary Trail and Whitemud Drive.

A patrol officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop at about 2:35 a.m. near Whitemud Drive westbound and 91st Street. The vehicle was listed as being registered to a suspended driver, the Edmonton Police Service said Monday in a news release.

The sedan, a black 2014 Ford Focus, did not stop for police but sped off, heading west on Whitemud Drive and taking the Calgary Trail off-ramp, the news release said.

Police said the sedan lost control and struck a light pole on the ramp.

The adult female driver and a 31-year-old male passenger died at the scene. A 23-year-old woman who was also a passenger in the vehicle has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The major collisions unit is continuing to investigate, police said.