2 men killed in highway crash in Drayton Valley

Two men are dead after a collision early Thursday between a pickup truck and a semi-trailer truck on Highway 22 in Drayton Valley, Alta.

Around 2:40 a.m., RCMP responded to the collision on Highway 22 between 50th Avenue and Highway 620, police said in a news release.

A pickup travelling south on Highway 22 is believed to have veered into the oncoming lane, where it collided with a northbound semi, police said.

The two men in the pickup died at the scene. The driver of the semi was not injured.

An RCMP collision analyst is conducting an examination of the scene.

Traffic was expected to be diverted around the crash scene for most of Thursday morning.

Drayton Valley is 145 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.