2 men charged in connection with shooting, police chase in northeast Edmonton

Police have charged two men in connection with a shooting that resulted in a high speed police chase through rush hour traffic in northeast Edmonton on Wednesday.

The first suspect in the case, aged 18, is charged with criminal flight, dangerous driving, possession of an offensive weapon and use of imitation firearm after committing an offence, police confirmed in a news release on Friday.

A second man, 33, is charged with possession of an offensive weapon, use of imitation firearm after committing an offence, discharge of weapon with intent to injure and breach of recognizance.

The third occupant of the vehicle, a 42-year-old woman, was taken into custody but no charges have been laid against her, police said.

The trio were arrested after the driver of a Kia Soul fired a gun at a black truck near Hermitage Road and Hooke Road at about 5:20 p.m. and fled the scene.

About 15 police vehicles pursued the Kia Soul as it wound its way through downtown division, northwest division and northeast division coverage areas, crashing into a number of vehicles and reaching speeds up to 120 kilometres per hour.

The chase ended on Wayne Gretzky Drive and 101st Avenue after the suspect vehicle tried to squeeze between two cars stopped at a red light, damaging both vehicles, police said.

At that point, a police car deliberately crashed into the suspect vehicle, pushing it into a curb and snapping off a front tire.

The two men and the woman were arrested at the scene without incident.

The driver of the Kia sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was treated and transported to hospital . No one else was injured, police said.

Investigators continue to seek any information about a black truck which fled the Hermitage and Hooke Road area following the shooting.