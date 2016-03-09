ASIRT investigating, suspects charged after shootout west of Edmonton

Alberta's police watchdog has been called to investigate and two suspects were taken to hospital after a multi-agency police hunt in Parkland County Saturday afternoon.

The incident involved a shelter in place order for the area west of Edmonton as EPS and RCMP searched for the suspects through farmers' fields, by drone and by Air 1 helicopter.

On Sunday, Edmonton police identified brothers Cody Gregory Goebel, 31, and Ryan David Goebel, 32, as the two men arrested.

It began with a stolen vehicle and trailer call, at a property near 218 Street and Stony Plain Road in west Edmonton.

Edmonton police responded to the call at about 12:05 p.m., police said in a news release Saturday evening. As the police cruiser approached the stolen vehicle, the suspect vehicle rammed the EPS vehicle before driving away at "a high rate of speed travelling west of the city," the release said.

A different, unmarked police vehicle followed the suspect vehicle which had slowed down on Highway 16A, before the suspect's vehicle turned west onto Highway 628, a secondary grid road near Enoch Cree Nation, where it came to a stop.

Police said the people exited the vehicle, and shots were exchanged between them and an EPS officer.

The suspects then got back into the stolen vehicle and fled westbound on Highway 628, before eventually rolling the vehicle into a ditch, police said. The suspects then fled on foot and into a nearby farmer's field.

An emergency alert, sent out at about 2:10 p.m., warned of two suspects considered armed and dangerous in the area of Highways 60 and 628, west of Edmonton.

Residents were asked to shelter in place as police investigated a possible active shooter or shooters in the area.

"We immediately secured our building and locked all access points," said Vik Mahajan, CEO of the River Cree Resort and Casino. Guests at the hotel were encouraged to remain inside and the patio was closed by the resort's security. The casino had already been closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Mahajan said top of mind was ensuring everyone was safe in the building. He told CBC he didn't hear or see any unusual activity in the area before or after his security was contacted by RCMP.

ASIRT has been directed to investigate an Edmonton police officer-involved shooting that took place this afternoon. Details to follow.

Alberta RCMP confirmed that the two suspects were in custody and residents were free to leave their homes, lifting the shelter in place order at about 4:30 p.m.

Police said the two suspects were found hiding in a nearby treed area.

Suspect has gunshot wound

No officers were injured during the incident but one suspect was treated and taken to hospital by paramedics with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, and the second suspect was taken to hospital "for precautionary reasons," police said.

RCMP Cpl. Leigh Drinkwater said the incident began with Edmonton police, and RCMP assisted with the apprehension of the suspects.

In a tweet around 6:30 p.m., ASIRT said it has been directed to investigate a shooting involving Edmonton police that afternoon.

ASIRT investigates events where serious injury or death may have been caused by police or allegations of police misconduct.

UPDATE: The situation west of Enoch near Highway 628 has ended. The suspects have been apprehended. Residents in the area are no longer asked to remain in their home as it is now safe. Thank you for your cooperation.

Brothers face charges

Cody Gregory Goebel, the passenger who was wounded, is facing eight charges including assaulting a peace officer, discharging a firearm to evade arrest and breaching conditions of a release order.

Eight charges for Ryan David Goebel, the driver, include dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from a peace officer, assault with a weapon, possession of a firearm contrary to an order and operating a motor vehicle while prohibited.

Both men are also facing theft under $5,000. Additional drug-related charges are pending.