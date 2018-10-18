2 men facing charges in abduction of Red Deer woman

Two men are facing criminal charges after a 48-year-old woman was abducted Wednesday morning in Red Deer, RCMP say.

Details of the charges won't be released until they have been sworn in court, Red Deer RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

On Wednesday morning, police issued an "urgent" plea for help from the public in finding the woman. They said she may have been in an orange or maroon Chevrolet Avalanche.

The woman was found later in the day, and police took a 47-year-old man into custody.

On Thursday, RCMP said they continue to investigate.

They want to speak to a Good Samaritan couple who helped the victim and one of the suspects Wednesday southeast of Red Deer.

The man and woman are described as older, and driving a white truck, police said.

They encountered the suspect and victim early Wednesday afternoon in the area of Range Road 272 and Highway 42.

Police said the Good Samaritans drove the victim and the suspect to Red Deer Regional Hospital