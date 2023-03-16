2 Edmonton police officers killed while responding to domestic call

Two Edmonton police were killed while responding to a domestic call in the city's northwest Thursday morning.

Edmonton police say the officers were killed early Thursday. CBC News has confirmed the officers were shot.

"The Edmonton Police Service is mourning the loss of two of its patrol officers who were killed in the line of duty, while responding to a call earlier today," Edmonton police spokesperson Scott Pattison said in a statement.

Edmonton police have not released any details on the identity of the officers killed or the circumstances of the shooting but information is expected to be released later today. .

An Edmonton police news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. MT at police headquarters. EPS Chief Dale McFee is expected to speak at the news conference.

Police remain at the scene in the residential area of Inglewood where several streets remained blocked to public access.

Much of the police presence is concentrated around the Baywood Apartments at 114th Avenue and 132nd Street.