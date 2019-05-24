Skip to Main Content
2 drivers killed in head-on collision north of Fort McMurray
Edmonton·New

2 drivers killed in head-on collision north of Fort McMurray

Two men were killed Thursday in a head-on collision north of Fort McMurray on Highway 63.

Victims, both from the Maritimes, declared dead at the scene Thursday

CBC News ·

Two men from the Maritimes were killed Thursday in a head-on collision north of Fort McMurray on Highway 63.

Around 1: 20 p.m., a pick-up truck was travelling north in the southbound lanes at the Albian Sands turn-off when it struck a tractor-trailer, RCMP said in a news release Friday.

The drivers of both vehicles were declared dead at the scene. They were a 56-year-old from Prince Edward Island and a 40-year-old from Nova Scotia.

Traffic was diverted around the area for several hours while Wood Buffalo RCMP investigated.

Police are not releasing the names of the victims.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|