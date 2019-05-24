2 drivers killed in head-on collision north of Fort McMurray

Two men from the Maritimes were killed Thursday in a head-on collision north of Fort McMurray on Highway 63.

Around 1: 20 p.m., a pick-up truck was travelling north in the southbound lanes at the Albian Sands turn-off when it struck a tractor-trailer, RCMP said in a news release Friday.

The drivers of both vehicles were declared dead at the scene. They were a 56-year-old from Prince Edward Island and a 40-year-old from Nova Scotia.

Traffic was diverted around the area for several hours while Wood Buffalo RCMP investigated.

Police are not releasing the names of the victims.