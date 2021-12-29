2 dead of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning in northern Alberta

Two people died in a northern Alberta home from what police believe was carbon monoxide poisoning.

On Sunday, Peace Regional RCMP were called to conduct a welfare check on a home in Little Buffalo, Alta. Once there, they found two individuals — a 58-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man — unresponsive, not breathing and without a pulse.

In a news release, police said after officers in the home began feeling dizzy and light-headed, they contacted the fire department for assistance.

Fire officials found a high level of carbon monoxide in the residence.

Police do not suspect foul play in the deaths and said the names of the deceased will not be released.

RCMP urged people to check their carbon monoxide detectors in their homes, and learn about the signs and symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Little Buffalo is located about 470 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.