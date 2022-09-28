2 dead in multi-vehicle collision in southeast Edmonton, police say

Police are investigating a fatal collision involving several vehicles in southeast Edmonton Wednesday afternoon.

Alberta Health Services confirmed two people are dead after five vehicles crashed at the intersection of 50th Street and 34th Avenue, in the Mill Woods area, shortly after 1:15 p.m.

The two deceased are a 90-year-old woman and 56-year-old man, Edmonton police said in a news release.

Three other people — a man in his 20s, a man in his 50s, and a woman in her 60s — were taken to hospital in stable condition.

Witnesses reported that a Toyota Camry was travelling east on 34th Avenue at high speed, when it drove through a red light and struck a Dodge Caravan that was northbound on 50th Street, police said.

The Camry continued driving east and collided with a Toyota Prius, which was stopped in the southbound turn lane on 34th Avenue.

The Prius was subsequently pushed into a Toyota Rav 4 that was stopped next to a westbound lane on 34th Avenue, police said. As a result, the Prius struck a Ford F-150 stopped in the lane next to it.

The two deceased were the respective drivers of the Camry and the Caravan, police said.

The Edmonton Police Service's major collision investigation unit has taken over the investigation.

The intersection is expected to be closed for several hours while police investigate.