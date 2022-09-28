2 dead in multi-vehicle collision in southeast Edmonton

Two people died in a five-vehicle collision at the intersection of 50th Street and 34th Avenue in southeast Edmonton Wednesday afternoon.

A 90-year-old woman driving a Toyota Camry and a 56-year-old man driving a Dodge Caravan both died at the scene, Edmonton police said in a news release.

Three other people — a man in his 20s, a man in his 50s, and a woman in her 60s — were taken to hospital in stable condition, Alberta Health Services said.

Witnesses told police the Camry was travelling east on 34th Avenue at high speed just before 1:30 p.m. when it drove through a red light and struck the Caravan, which was northbound on 50th Street.

The Camry continued eastbound through the intersection and collided with a Toyota Prius, which was stopped in the southbound turn lane on 34th Avenue.

The Prius was then pushed into a Toyota RAV4 that was stopped next to a westbound lane on 34th Avenue, police said. The RAV4 struck a Ford F-150 stopped in the lane next to it.

The Edmonton Police Service's major collision investigation unit has taken over the investigation.