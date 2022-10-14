2 dead, 3 taken to hospital after collision near Wetaskiwin

Two people are dead and three others have been taken to hospital after a collision on a rural highway south of Edmonton Thursday.

Wetaskiwin RCMP said in a news release that the two-vehicle crash happened on Highway 814 near Township Road 472 shortly after 1:30 p.m.

Police said a pickup truck heading south on Highway 814 when it crossed into the lane of oncoming traffic and collided with a SUV that was travelling north.

The driver and a passenger of the SUV were declared deceased at the scene. The third occupant of the vehicle was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries. The driver and passenger in the pickup truck were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police continue to investigate the collision but the scene at Highway 814 and Township Road 472 has been cleared.

RCMP said the names of the victims will not be released.