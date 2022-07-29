2 dead, 2 in hospital after collision west of Edmonton

A serious collision on Thursday has left two people dead and two others injured when a car ran a stop sign and struck another vehicle on Highway 16 west of Edmonton, police say.

Parkland RCMP says an 89-year-old woman from Wabamum and a 26-year-old man from Spruce Grove died after their Toyota Corolla ran a stop sign at Range Road 33 and collided with a Honda Civic going west on Highway 16.

The two women in the Honda survived the crash, but they were taken to hospital "with unknown injuries."

Following the crash, Mounties closed Highway 16 westbound, which has now been reopened.

