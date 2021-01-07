Homicide unit investigating after 2 bodies found in south Edmonton home

Homicide detectives are investigating after two bodies were found inside a south Edmonton home Wednesday night.

The bodies were found around 7:30 p.m., inside a house near 111th Street and 78th Avenue in the McKernan neighbourhood.

Police remained at the scene Thursday morning. A single-storey home was cordoned off with yellow police tape.

Officers had gone to the house Wednesday evening "under suspicious circumstances," police said in a news release Thursday.

Investigators are treating both deaths as suspicious, police said.

Police provided no further details on the victims. Autopsies have not yet been scheduled.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information on the case to contact them.