2 arrested after Edmonton drug bust nets $300K in meth, fentanyl

Alberta police seized more than $300,000 worth of methamphetamine and fentanyl in a north Edmonton drug bust last week.

On May 11, two individuals were arrested by organized crime and gang officers from the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT), with help from the Edmonton Police Service.

After searching a home in Edmonton's Lake District area, police seized a loaded handgun with its serial number removed, a rifle, 4,600 grams of methamphetamine, 521 grams of fentanyl and $13,000 in cash

"This is another gun off the street and out of the hands of a suspected drug dealer," ALERT Edmonton Staff Sgt. Blayne Eliuk said in a news release.

"The drug trade is inherently violent and ALERT's investigations are focused on suppressing violence through drug enforcement."

A 29-year-old man has been charged with 17 offences including possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime, and 14 firearm-related offences.

According to ALERT, the man is a federal parolee and was being investigated after being suspected of resuming involvement in the drug trade. He is also bound by four separate court-ordered firearms prohibitions.

A 23-year-old woman is facing 13 offences including possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime, seven firearms offences and multiple breach charges.

The Correctional Services of Canada also helped with the investigation, ALERT said.