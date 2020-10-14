2 adults killed, 2 children taken to hospital after highway crash near Morinville

A serious collision at a rural intersection about 50 kilometres north of Edmonton claimed the lives of two adults, while two children in the same car were taken to hospital.

The Sunday crash happened just before 5 p.m. at the intersection of Highways 651 and 803 in Sturgeon County, Alta., Morinville RCMP said Tuesday in a news release.

A car travelling south on Highway 803 collided with an eastbound SUV on Highway 651.

"Despite efforts from witnesses on scene, two adults were determined to have died at the collision scene," stated the news release.

The two children in that vehicle — a six-year-old girl and four-year-boy — were both taken to hospital. The news release did not provide any information about their injuries.

The driver and passenger of the SUV suffered non-life-threatening injuries, RCMP said.

The collision remains under investigation.