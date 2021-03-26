1st-degree murder charge laid in hit-and-run in southwest Edmonton

A charge of first-degree murder has been laid following an altercation in southwest Edmonton in which a man was hit by a vehicle that then fled the scene.

Police received reports of the incident, which took place near 119A Street and Rutherford Road SW, at about 2:15 a.m. When police arrived, they found a man suffering serious injuries on the road.

Two men had been involved in an altercation in the street when one got in a vehicle, struck the other and drove away, Edmonton police said in a Friday news release.

Brad Coates, 31, was taken to hospital but died of his injuries four days later. An autopsy confirmed the cause of death as blunt force trauma, police said.

Kevin Christian Ewen, 27, is charged with first-degree murder, dangerous operation causing death and failing to remain knowing death was caused.