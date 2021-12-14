1st-degree murder charge laid in Edson sporting goods store shooting

A 21-year old Edson man with a history of weapons offences has been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Cordell Maclellan.

Brent Michael Dumas is accused of trying to rob Indominus Sports in Edson on Nov. 4.

According to court documents, Dumas entered the store with a shotgun. During a robbery attempt, the gun went off and Maclellan was shot. The 44-year-old was rushed to hospital, but died of his injuries.

"Before fleeing the store, a second employee, a 32-year-old man from Edson was assaulted by the suspect during a physical altercation that occurred inside the store," RCMP Inspector Rick Jané said Monday during a news conference.

Jané said the second employee's injuries were minor and he was treated at the scene.

Dumas is also charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a prohibited firearm.

Jané would not say whether there was a struggle for the gun.

"The suspect, who was unsuccessful in the robbery attempt, fled the business, leaving the firearm behind," Jané said.

About an hour after the shooting, police recovered a stolen vehicle nearby.

Flower bouquets were placed outside the shuttered Indominus Sports two days after the Nov. 4 shooting. (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

RCMP were criticized by some residents for a lack of communication at the time of the shooting, but Jané said on Monday police didn't believe there was an immediate threat to the community and investigators didn't want to release information that might panic a suspect.

"If anything, our concern would be if we were to create an environment where the offender or the suspect felt like he was being hunted and spooked," Jané said.

"That actually can elevate the risk to the public as a person becomes desperate and tries to take evasive action. We wanted this suspect to feel comfortable."

On Saturday, RCMP were ready to arrest Dumas, locating him at 4 p.m. in a vehicle. As police approached, Dumas fled on foot into a forest. The RCMP Emergency Response Team and police dogs were brought in and at 6:40 p.m. Dumas was arrested without incident.

Sporting goods store 'dream job'

In an obituary, Cordell Maclellan is described as funny and caring, as someone who "lived in the moment and never took life too seriously." Working at Indominus Sports was his dream job, the obituary said.

Cordell Maclellan, 44, died in November after he was shot during an attempted robbery. (Cordell Maclellan/Facebook)

Maclellan left behind his partner, two daughters and a newborn son.

An online fundraising campaign surpassed a $10,000 goal, raising $13,742 to support Maclellan's family.

In November 2020, a court ordered a lifetime weapons prohibition to Dumas after he was convicted of possession of a prohibited firearm.

In April 2021, Dumas was convicted of possession of prohibited ammunition.