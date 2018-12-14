19-year-old dies from injuries in Nov. 19 collision

The teen driver from a single-vehicle collision last month at an on-ramp to the Yellowhead Trail has died.

Police say the 19-year-old man was driving a 2002 Dodge Caravan, which struck a light standard on the eastbound on-ramp to Yellowhead Trail at Victoria Trail at 7:20 a.m.

Police say the road conditions were icy at the time of the crash.

The driver was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died Friday morning.

Alcohol and drugs are not considered factors but police say speed and road conditions "likely contributed to the collision."