It's official: Federal candidates in Alberta can now canvass voters.

The federal election campaign officially kicked off Wednesday morning in Ottawa.

But do the federal political parties have a full slate of nominated candidates in Alberta?

There are 34 federal ridings in Alberta for the 2019 federal election. (Elections Canada) CBC News looked at the nominated candidates running for five federal parties in the 19 ridings within CBC Edmonton's coverage area.

The area spans from Red Deer to Alberta's northern border.

Are the parties ready?

The Conservative Party of Canada and the People's Party of Canada are the only two federal political parties to have full slates of candidates listed on their websites for the 19 ridings.

On Sept. 3, the Conservative Party of Canada became the first national party to nominate a full slate of candidates in Canada's 338 federal ridings.

As of Tuesday at 3 p.m., the Liberal Party of Canada listed 13 nominated candidates on its website of the 19 ridings in CBC Edmonton's coverage area.

The federal NDP had six nominated candidates listed online.

The Green Party of Canada had 10 nominated candidates as of Tuesday afternoon.

Nomination process

There are several reasons a federal political party may not yet have a full slate of candidates, said Melanee Thomas, an associate professor of political science at the University of Calgary.

One of those reasons is the vetting process political parties undergo to find candidates.

Thomas said some federal political parties have a more in-depth vetting process for candidates, which can slow down the nomination process.

"When I see that a party has lined up their candidates quite quickly in the process, I say there's gender implications to that —,they're not going to have a lot of women, they're not going to have a lot of people who have come forward as candidates, because they're more likely to have accepted volunteers," Thomas said.

There can be downsides to the vetting process.

The federal NDP was recently criticized by some candidates who have complained the lengthy process has delayed campaigning.

Thomas said finding candidates to take on incumbents can also be challenging for some parties.

"If you have rural northern Alberta ridings, we know from past results these go Conservative. We need an earthquake election like '93 where the party system completely breaks for us to see a change there," Thomas said.

"That means that the Liberals are asking a community member to stand up and do what can be thankless democratic service and sometimes hostile democratic service."

Some parties, like the NDP, have committed to having more women and more diverse candidates running in this election.

"We haven't seen a lot of representation in the House of Commons that reflects our country, and one of the biggest gaps has been women," federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh said.

A CBC/Radio-Canada analysis found that it can be challenging for women candidates. The analysis found that women are more likely than men to find themselves running in hard-to-win ridings, and more likely to get less financial support.

It appears this year's federal election will be no exception, the analysis found.

The three parties without a full slate are expecting to find candidates in Alberta.

A Liberal party spokesperson told CBC News in an emailed statement Sept. 3 that the party "has been approached by a variety of talented community leaders interested in becoming the Team Trudeau candidates. All of the remaining nomination processes are moving forward in accordance with our party's national nomination rules."

The Green Party and NDP also both confirmed in emailed statements that voters can expect a full slate of candidates for Alberta ridings.

Who's running

Want to know who is riding in your area? Here are the nominated candidates running in the 19 ridings as listed online for the five political parties as of Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Battle River–Crowfoot

Damien Kurek (CON)

Geordie Nelson (GRN)

David Michaud (PPC)

Edmonton Centre

James Cumming (CON)

Randy Boissonnault (LIB)

Katherine Swampy (NDP)

Grad Murray (GRN)

Paul Hookham (PPC)

Edmonton Griesbach

Kerry Diotte (CON)

Habiba Mohamud (LIB)

Mark Cherrington (NDP)

Barbara Nichols (PPC)

Edmonton Manning

Ziad Aboultaif (CON)

Kamal Kadri (LIB)

Daniel Summers (PPC)

Edmonton Mill Woods

Tim Uppal (CON)

Amarjeet Sohi (LIB)

Nigel Logan (NDP)

Tanya Herbert (GRN)

Annie Young (PPC)

Edmonton Riverbend

Matt Jeneroux (CON)

Tariq Chaudary (LIB)

Valerie Kennedy (GRN)

Kevin L. Morris (PPC)

Edmonton Strathcona

Sam Lilly (CON)

Eleanor Olszewski (LIB)

Heather McPherson (NDP)

Michael Kalmanovitch (GRN)

Ian Cameron (PPC)

Edmonton West

Kelly McCauley (CON)

Kerrie Johnston (LIB)

Patrick Steuber (NDP)

Matthew Armstrong (PPC)

Edmonton–Wetaskiwin

Mike Lake (CON)

Richard L. Wong (LIB)

Neil Doell (PPC)

Fort McMurray–Cold Lake

David Yurdiga (CON)

Maggie Farrington (LIB)

Matthew Barrett (PPC)

Grande Prairie–Mackenzie

Chris Warkentin (CON)

Doug G. Burchill (PPC)

Lakeland

Shannon Stubbs (CON)

Elke Crosson (GRN)

Alain Houle (PPC)

Peace River–Westlock

Arnold Viersen (CON)

Leslie Penny (LIB)

Peter Nygaard (GRN)

John Schrader (PPC)

Red Deer–Lacombe

Blaine Calkins (CON)

Desmond Bull (GRN)

Laura Lynn Tyler Thompson (PPC)

Red Deer–Mountain View

Earl Dreeshen (CON)

Conner Borle (GRN)

Paul Mitchell (PPC)

St. Albert–Edmonton

Michael Cooper (CON)

Gregory Springate (LIB)

Brigitte Cecelia (PPC)

Sherwood Park–Fort Saskatchewan

Garnett Genuis (CON)

Aidan Theroux (NDP)

Darren Villetard (PPC)

Sturgeon River–Parkland

Dane Lloyd (CON)

Ronald Brochu (LIB)

Cass Romyn (GRN)

Tyler Beauchamp (PPC)

Yellowhead

Gerald Soroka (CON)

Jeremy Hoefsloot (LIB)

Douglas Galavan (PPC)

Albertans and Canadians will head to the polls for Canada's 43rd general election Oct. 21.