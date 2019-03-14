18 things on in Edmonton this weekend

The melt is on, St. Paddy's day here and you're in luck, we've got a list of stuff going on this weekend.

Arts and Culture

The Alberta Craft Council showcases a new exhibit called Lumina featuring works by contemporary glass artists. On until April 20.

Lopi by Carissa Baktay part of the exhibit on now at the downtown Edmonton gallery of the Alberta Craft Council. (Carissa Baktay)

You'll find tasty cuisine and hot deals at close to 50 participating restaurants at the annual Downtown Dining Week on until Sunday.

The SkirtsAfire Festival has comedy, theatre, music, drama and more at various venues until Sunday.

Artists at Art Battle Edmonton have 20 minutes to take their canvases from blank to beautiful. Watch the paint fly Saturday at Casino Yellowhead.

Laugh with the trio that is Girl Brain at Grindestone Comedy Theatre Friday and Saturday.

Shameless plug alert: CBC is hosting an open house Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Swing on by the broadcast centre in City Centre Mall and visit with staff, take the tour and more.

Sports

WWE Live Road to WrestleMania rumbles into Rogers Place Friday night with match ups like Seth Rollins against Dean Ambrose.

Usports Women's Volleyball Championships takeg over the Saville Community Sports Centre with games from Friday to Sunday.

It's all about volleyball this weekend at the Saville Community Sport Centre for a big university championship. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

With outdoor ice melting, take the skates indoors to the Ice Breaker Winter Skate Sunday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Rogers Place.

Music

The heat of Havana hits Festival Place on Sunday night with Lizt Alfonso Dance Cuba.

Come From Away is back. The hit Broadway show wraps up at the Jubilee Auditorium Sunday.

Another successful musical wraps up as Matilda ends its run Sunday at the Citadel Theatre.

Matilda the musical wrapping up a run at the Citadel Theatre on Sunday. (Dylan Hewlett Photography)

Students at Victoria School of the Arts present the Tony-winning production by Lin-Manuel Miranda In The Heights. Catch the show until Saturday night.

Take a Celtic Journey on St. Partick's Day weekend without leaving Edmonton. Two ESO concerts feature songs, dance and stories at the Winspear Centre on Friday and Saturday.

Nat King Cole 100th Birthday Celebrations hits the Yardbird Suite with an all-star big band including the likes of Jens Lindemann and Matt Catingub.

Outdoors

The Ice Castle in Hawrelak Park is closing for the season. Saturday is your last chance to catch it.

With spring around the corner, Edmonton Seedy Sunday may be just the ticket. This seed exchange-and-sale is on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Central Lions Recreation Centre.

Outdoor enthusiasts are heading to the Edmonton Coat and Sportsmen's Show this weekend at the Edmonton Expo Centre.