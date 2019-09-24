17-year-old dies after head-on crash in central Alberta

A 17-year-old from Lacombe has died after being injured in a highway crash near Ponoka on the weekend.

The teenager was driving on Highway 795 north of Highway 53 on Saturday morning when his car crossed the centre line and crashed into a pickup truck.

The driver and his 16-year-old male passenger were taken to hospital by air ambulance with life-threatening injuries.

The driver died in hospital Sunday.

A 54-year-old man, the lone occupant of the pickup, was examined at scene by EMS and released.