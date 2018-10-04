This bud's for northern Alberta: On Oct. 17, most cannabis retailers will be in the Edmonton region
Of 17 licences approved by AGLC, two-thirds in Edmonton area, just 5 in south
Seventeen Alberta retailers have been issued interim cannabis licences in preparation for the Oct. 17 legalization date, AGLC said Thursday.
Edmonton will have six retail stores open on that date — but the regional number goes to 12 when stores in nearby municipalities of Stony Plain, Spruce Grove, St. Albert, Devon and Fort Saskatchewan are included.
In contrast, Calgary only has two, and Medicine Hat, the only other southern Alberta municipality to receive licences, will get three.
Interim licences allow retailers to order and have product shipped to retail locations in preparation for legalization, AGLC said in a news release.
Licensees that fulfil all conditions will be issued a sales licence on Oct. 17 so they are legally ready to open their doors to the buying public.
"We are immensely proud of the hard work that has been put in by AGLC employees to get us to this point," Dave Berry, AGLC's vice-president of regulatory services, said in the news release.
"On this significant day, we will have 17 retail locations open for business and we will continue to license retailers at a steady pace in the days and months following."
After Oct. 17, AGLC anticipates a steady increase in the number of operational stores across the province and expects to see roughly 250 stores in business by the end of the first year.
Albertans will also be able to buy cannabis online through the government's store at albertacannabis.org.
Here is the full list of interim licenced retail locations:
- Daily Blaze, 1-5009 50th St., Stony Plain
- Green Exchange, 328 South Railway St. SE, Medicine Hat
- Nova Cannabis at Southpointe, 101-9310 Southfort Dr., Fort Saskatchewan
- Nova Cannabis at Grove Landing, 17 Nelson Dr., Spruce Grove
- Nova Cannabis at Willow Park, 252-10816 MacLeod Tr. SE, Calgary
- Nova Cannabis at Namao, 9611 167th Ave., Edmonton
- Nova Cannabis at Shoppers South, B8015 104th St., Edmonton
- Cannabis House, 6560 170th Ave., Edmonton
- 420 Premium Market, D290-9737 MacLeod Tr. SW, Calgary
- Small Town Buds, 102-6 Athabasca Ave., Devon
- Waldo's 420 Store, 946 16th Str. SW, Medicine Hat
- Numo Cannabis Corp., 117733 95th St., Edmonton
- Fire & Flower Cannabis Inc., 313-10451 99th Ave., Fort Saskatchewan
- Fire & Flower Cannabis Inc., 19 Bellerose Dr., St Albert
- Fire & Flower Cannabis Inc., 9610 165th Ave., Edmonton
- Alternative Greens, 12451 97th St., Edmonton
- Westside Weed, 914 South Railway St. SE, Medicine Hat
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.