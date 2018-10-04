This bud's for northern Alberta: On Oct. 17, most cannabis retailers will be in the Edmonton region

Seventeen Alberta retailers have been issued interim cannabis licences in preparation for the Oct. 17 legalization date, AGLC said Thursday.

Edmonton will have six retail stores open on that date — but the regional number goes to 12 when stores in nearby municipalities of Stony Plain, Spruce Grove, St. Albert, Devon and Fort Saskatchewan are included.

In contrast, Calgary only has two, and Medicine Hat, the only other southern Alberta municipality to receive licences, will get three.

Interim licences allow retailers to order and have product shipped to retail locations in preparation for legalization, AGLC said in a news release.

Licensees that fulfil all conditions will be issued a sales licence on Oct. 17 so they are legally ready to open their doors to the buying public.

"We are immensely proud of the hard work that has been put in by AGLC employees to get us to this point," Dave Berry, AGLC's vice-president of regulatory services, said in the news release.

A display of products at Fire and Flower's Edmonton concept store on Jasper Avenue. The company got three of the first batch of retailer licences issued by the AGLC. (Terry Reith/CBC)

"On this significant day, we will have 17 retail locations open for business and we will continue to license retailers at a steady pace in the days and months following."

After Oct. 17, AGLC anticipates a steady increase in the number of operational stores across the province and expects to see roughly 250 stores in business by the end of the first year.

Albertans will also be able to buy cannabis online through the government's store at albertacannabis.org.

Here is the full list of interim licenced retail locations: