Teenage girl hit by vehicle in northeast Edmonton dies

A 16-year-old girl is dead after being struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon in northeast Edmonton.

The teenager died in hospital Thursday evening, a spokesperson for Edmonton police confirmed on Friday.

The teenager was crossing the street at 79th Street and 118th Avenue around 1 p.m. when she was struck by a vehicle.

The girl was treated on scene and taken to hospital, where she later died.

The intersection was closed to traffic for several hours while the Major Collision Investigation Section investigated.

More information is expected from police later Friday.